Zelenskyy says the US is ready to replace gas and oil supplies from Russia. Poland reacted

Milos Motyka (Photo: Pawel Supernak/EPA)

Europe is waiting for the results of the talks between the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American leader Donald Trumpin particular in the energy sector. Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said this to a correspondent of LIGA.net in Luxembourg, commenting on the President's statement about the US readiness to replace gas and oil supplies from Russia to Europe.

According to Motyka, Poland is negotiating with the Ukrainian side on the supply and sale of various types of materials. Warsaw believes that this is the most difficult moment for Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The official added that over the past two weeks he has spoken with the Minister of Energy on numerous occasions Svitlana Hrynchuk on the support that Poland can offer Ukraine, both in the short and long term.

"Poland is ready to provide assistance. We are also negotiating with our partners from Slovakia on this issue. However, it is too early to talk about any details, because we want to wait for the results of President Zelensky's talks with President Trump and understand to what extent they relate to energy," Motyka explained.

He announced a conversation with Hrynchuk on this issue. According to the minister, Poland is technically and technologically ready to ensure these gas supplies to Ukraine.

"Of course, this should be done in cooperation with Slovakia, but Poland will support Ukraine in any case," the minister summarized.

October 19 Zelensky in his evening video address saidwe have agreements with our partners on gas and energy.

"There should be zero Russian energy resources in Europe, and the signals from America are clear now – they are ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as needed to replace Russian supplies. Our region has the necessary infrastructure, the necessary potential that can help Europe's energy independence much more," the President said.

He added that Ukraine has made its proposals to the United States on gas infrastructure, nuclear generation, and some other projects.