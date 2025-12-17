Zelenskyy signs law on broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada committees

Parliamentary committees will broadcast their meetings and leave records in the public domain indefinitely

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4212-IX, which, among other things, provides free access to broadcasts of open meetings of Verkhovna Rada committees. This is evidenced by card of the document on the Parliament's website.

The law was sent to the head of state on January 20, 2025, but he signed it only on December 17.

According to the document, the committees will provide live broadcasting of their open meetings on their own pages on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

Recordings of these broadcasts will also be posted there no later than 24 hours after the meeting. Video of the broadcasts will remain freely available indefinitely.

Among other things, the new law also gives journalists the right to join government events held via videoconference.

The law will come into force the day after its publication and will be enacted one month later.