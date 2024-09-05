Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about need for permission to strike at Russian airfields, military aid

In particular, the two leaders discussed the future Ramstein meeting, the need to authorize strikes on Russian airfields and military aid

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: THIBAULT CAMUS / EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing the upcoming Ramstein format meeting, permission to strike Russian airfields, and military aid.

Zelenskyy congratulated Macron on the appointment of Michel Barnier as the new prime minister of France. The French leader expressed condolences regarding Russian strikes on Lviv, Poltava, and other cities and communities in Ukraine.

Ahead of the Ramstein contact group meeting, the leaders discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, preparation of a new French military aid package, and the possibility of joint production of certain types of weapons.

Zelenskyy relayed to Macron that Ukraine urgently needs permission from its partners to strike airfields from which Russian aircraft carrying guided aerial bombs take off. Ukraine hopes for unity among its allies on this issue. Ukraine has been striking Russian airfields with its drones but lacks permission to use long-range missiles provided by partners for such strikes.

The Ukrainian leader also informed Macron about Ukraine's main needs, including air defense systems, electronic warfare equipment, and artillery.

The two sides agreed on further contacts, both regarding the implementation of the bilateral security agreement and within the framework of the joint mechanism Ukraine Security Compact.

"Ukraine values France's support in protecting the lives of our people and hopes for continued cooperation that will hold the terrorist state accountable for its crimes," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the issue of permission to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russian territory depends solely on four countries — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Specifically, France supplies Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles, which come in several modifications with ranges from 290 km to 560 km.