The President announced new strikes on the enemy's territory

Zelenskyy's meeting with the military leadership (Photo: Zelenskyy's Telegram)

The so-called Russian summer offensive is not meeting the expectations of the enemy army commanders. This was stated... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the Minister of Defence By Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief By Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff by Andriy Hnatov.

According to the president, the Russian army has fallen significantly behind the expectations of its command for this summer.

"We see the intentions and attempts of the enemy to develop offensive actions, and it is important that every such attempt is stifled thanks to the resilience of our units and active defense," Zelenskyy said.

He announced that Ukraine is preparing new long-range strikes on enemy territory.

"Our units will continue to destroy the occupier and do everything to move the war onto Russian territory," the president stressed.