Zelenskyy: US meeting didn't go as planned, Ukraine wants peace and is ready to sign minerals deal

The president emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the United States and Trump for their support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office did not go as planned. He thanked the United States and the president personally for supporting Ukraine and emphasized that the country does not seek an endless war.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's readiness to negotiate for a lasting peace, stressing that no one wants peace more than Ukrainians.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

He outlined possible first steps to ending the war, including the release of prisoners and an immediate truce in the air and at sea.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

Zelenskyy also expressed deep appreciation for US support.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this."

Additionally, the president confirmed Ukraine's readiness to sign a minerals and security agreement with the US at any time.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."