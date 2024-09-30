Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be presented to Ukrainians, but some provisions will remain secret

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak emphasized that some provisions of the document should be kept secret so that the Russians do not find out about them

Andriy Yermak (Photo: OP)

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan will be presented to the Ukrainian public, but some sensitive details will remain secret to prevent information leaks to Russia.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

In an interview on the national telethon, Yermak stated that, as promised, the victory plan will be shown to the Ukrainian public after its presentation to the United States. However, certain provisions will remain classified.

Yermak emphasized that some stages of the plan have a "sensitive nature" and must be kept secret to avoid leaking information to Moscow.

"Everything that becomes public is heard not only in our country but also by the enemy. Therefore, some details of this plan are closed. But you know, it is important to see the implementation of this plan on enemy territory," Yermak said.

Last week, President Zelenskyy was in the United States and presented the victory plan to President Joe Biden, as well as to presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

On September 28, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States is "carefully studying" Zelenskyy's victory plan and considering "additional options" to help Ukraine achieve victory.

Additionally, Zelenskyy's spokesperson stated that there is currently no final approval from partners for long-range strikes deep into Russian territory using their weapons, but Ukraine continues to work on this issue.