Ukraine's military intelligence publishes list of Russian equipment destroyed in Dzhankoy, Crimea

S-400 air defense system (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

Four S-400 launchers and other enemy weapons were hit during the attack of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoy, Crimea. The corresponding list was published by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Overall, Ukrainian troops engaged:

→ four S-400 SAM launchers;

→ three radar stations;

→ control point for air defense equipment;

→ "Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.

"The number of damaged or destroyed enemy aviation facilities and the number of casualties among the personnel of the Russian occupation army are being specified," the intelligence officers added.

On the night of April 17, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea in the city of Dzhankoy near the military airfield.

LIGA.net found out that the Firms NASA system, which was created to detect large fires, recorded six ignition centers on the grounds of the airfield in Dzhankoy.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the military airfield in Dzhankoy and thanked the military for their work.