3D visualization of the shooting incident involving U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13 was published by Sky News.

The computer-generated 3D visualization, created by social network Point Consciousness, shows a bird's-eye view of how the bullet passed Trump's ear immediately after he turned his head.

The 3D graphics also demonstrate the path the bullet would have taken if Trump hadn't turned his head at the last second.