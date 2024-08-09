President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the Russian attack in Kostiantynivka. Four people were killed and at least 24 were injured, the head of state reported on Telegram.

The president noted that the Russian troops hit a supermarket and a post office: people are under the rubble, a rescue operation is underway.

A freight department of the Nova Poshta located in a shopping center was destroyed.

The company reported that all employees are alive, but one person received a concussion. The man is being given all the necessary help.

Nova Poshta noted that some of the parcels had possibly survived. The estimated value of the destroyed cargo will be compensated to the customers in full.

On July 8, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine with 38 missiles – air defense destroyed 30 of them.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital came under enemy fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an entire entry section of a residential building was destroyed due to a massive Russian missile attack on July 8. 13 people died, including five children. This is the largest number of people killed by Russia in one residential building in the capital, since the beginning of the large-scale war.