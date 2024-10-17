Journalists have provided an unprecedented look at how Ukrainian intelligence forces launch long-range drones to strike Russian military targets, with footage released by CNN.

The report details how journalists spent two days with a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense, which is responsible for launching long-range drones. During this period, the military prepared to launch over 100 drones against targets in Russia overnight on September 28.

According to the intelligence officers, their target was an ammunition depot, specifically train cars loaded with Iranian missiles, located in the village of Kotluban in Volgograd Oblast. This depot was reportedly struck by Ukrainian Defense Forces overnight on September 28.

However, fighters with the call signs Vector and Serge acknowledged that Russian air defenses intercept many of the Ukrainian drone attacks. They noted that if the United States allows Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory, the effectiveness of these long-range attacks could increase from 50% to 95%.

CNN reported that the AN-196 "Lyutyi" drone is four meters long with a wingspan of seven meters and can carry a payload of up to 250 kg. The success of DIU missions also relies on smaller kamikaze drones called "Rubaka," which suppress enemy air defenses and divert fire away from the "Lyutyi" drones.

The success of these missions is verified in three ways, the intelligence officers explained: through ground reconnaissance, reports in Russian Telegram channels, and subsequent analysis using satellite technology. Only after these steps can a mission be considered successful.

On September 29, a source in the intelligence community told LIGA.net that 120 Ukrainian drones attacked a missile and ammunition storage facility in Volgograd Oblast. The distance from Ukraine to Kotluban is over 600 km.

Later, the General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian depot.