On July 27, the Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) eliminated the occupants who reported on the "capture" of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region. About this reported on the DIU's social media and published a corresponding post and photo.

The intelligence notes that the invaders keep trying to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovs'k region and report on another "victory".

Read also Dnipro is not the goal. We explain why Russia is rushing to the Dnipro region

"In particular, one of the Russian army's combat groups decided to take a picture in the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region and report to the leadership about the newly "captured" position on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region. However, the invaders found themselves in the area of responsibility of the Brotherhood unit as part of the Timur Special Forces, and therefore the media "triumph" did not last long," the agency said.

According to intelligence, the occupiers recorded a video from the village on July 26, and the next day, Brotherhood fighters were at the same place.

Collage: HUR

Zelenyi Hai is a village less than a kilometer from the administrative boundary of the Dnipro region along the Vovcha River. According to the Deepstate analytical project, part of the village is occupied, and most of it is in the gray zone (active combat operations are underway, or it is unknown who controls the territory).

Map: Deepstate

Zelenyi Hai is a white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)