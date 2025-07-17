A soldier of the "Bratstvo" special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine single-handedly held back a Russian assault in the Kupiansk sector. In response to the effective resistance of the Ukrainian soldier, the occupants resorted to prohibited methods of warfare, reported DIU.

The enemy was outnumbered five to one.

In response to the effective resistance of the Ukrainian soldier, the occupiers used poison gas against the soldier. After that, the position was covered by dense mortar fire and FPV drone attacks.

The 'Brotherhood' fighter suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and poisoning with an unknown substance, which caused him to lose consciousness periodically.

Further holding the position in such conditions became impossible, so the soldier was evacuated.

Despite the active work of enemy FPV drones, the evacuation team managed to break through to the wounded, take him out of the line of fire and bring him to the stabilization point.

We managed not only to hold the position, but also to push the enemy away from it.