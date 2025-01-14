A drone attack in the Russian city of Engels sparked a major fire, with videos of the incident circulating on Russian Telegram channels.

Explosions were heard in the city, and Russian sources claim their air defenses successfully intercepted some of the drones.

Reports suggest that Ukrainian Peklo jet-powered drones and Bober kamikaze drones were used in the attack. Russian air defenses allegedly destroyed at least 15 aerial targets.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed a hit on an "industrial object," a term previously used when an oil depot was attacked. Busargin also announced that schools in Saratov and Engels would operate remotely on Tuesday.

REFERENCE. The Bober kamikaze drone resembles a small plane with a distinctive front wing, known for its long range and slow flight. It reportedly has a range of 1,000 km and costs around 4 million hryvnias ($94,868). The drone's unique design allows it to change altitude efficiently, evading air defenses. This drone has been spotted in previous attacks on Moscow. The Peklo drone, equipped with a turbojet engine, was introduced to Ukraine's Defense Forces in December 2024. It has a range of 700 km and can reach speeds up to 700 km/h. With a length and wingspan of approximately 2 meters, its warhead likely does not exceed 50 kg. The drone's body is constructed using technologies similar to those used in jet aircraft, featuring metal and rivets.

Previously, overnight on January 7, a massive drone attack targeted Engels.

Later, the General Staff reported that Ukraine had hit the Kombinat Kristal oil depot, which provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russian strategic aviation is based.

It took six days to extinguish the open flames in Engels following the Ukrainian drone attack.