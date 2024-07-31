Overnight on July 30, the Air Defense Forces managed to repel one of the most massive Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the detonation of one of the downed Shaheds.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The video shows the intercepted and burning drone falling to the ground, where it explodes. The Air Force noted that it happened on the eastern front.

The military noted that even after being downed, enemy missiles and attack drones pose a serious threat.

Overnight on July 30, almost 11,500 people took shelter in the Kyiv metro stations during the air raid alert.

Overnight, Russia carried out one of the most massive drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In total, more than 40 enemy drones were shot down by Air Defense Forces during the attacks on Kyiv.

In total, the Air Defense Forces managed to down 89 Russian attack drones.