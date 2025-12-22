Oksana Dorovska, the wife of Viktor Dorovskyi, the head of the SBU Office in Odesa region, has citizenship of the aggressor country and business ties with sanctioned lawyers associated with pro-Russian oligarchs. About it says in the investigation by hromadske. In the commentary LIGA.net representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine called it a provocation.

According to journalists, Dorovskaya allegedly has at least two Russian passports issued under her previous surname, Burmistrova. One of them was issued in 2004 and, according to investigators, is still valid.

During the full-scale war, Dorovska allegedly developed a business in Cyprus. In 2022, she acquired CHANELO LIMITED, and in 2023, she opened a beauty salon near Paphos. The legal and administrative support of this business was provided by PMS MERCURY CORPORATE SERVICES, a company controlled by the Sofocleous family of Cypriot lawyers. All of them are under Ukrainian sanctions.

Later, the Sophocleous company was excluded from Dorovskaya's business structure.

Journalists also found out that in 2018-2019, Dorovska allegedly purchased luxury real estate with an estimated value of about $1.3 million. It is a mansion in the Riviera Zoloche cottage community near Kyiv and property rights to almost 500 square meters in the Delmar residential complex in Pechersk. Some of the properties were allegedly purchased at below-market prices.

According to journalists, during the full-scale war, General Dorovskoy's father allegedly became the ultimate owner of the Zdorovye pharmaceutical group. Previously, the company was allegedly involved in criminal proceedings over possible ties to Russian businessmen. After the change of ownership, the seizure of assets was allegedly lifted, and the investigation was effectively terminated. Dorovskoy's son and brother Yegor allegedly received shares in the new structure.

The SBU noted that the Russian Federal Security Service tried to organize an information provocation against the head of the SBU office in Odesa region and blackmailed his wife with fictitious dirt.

According to the SBU, a representative of the Russian special service contacted the official's wife and said that the FSB had allegedly prepared dirt to discredit him. It was about spreading false information through telegram channels and media. The SBU noted that the information provided by this person was not true.

In the course of the conversation, she emphasized that the main thing for the enemy special service is to get the SBU general dismissed from his post. This is considered a very high result in the FSB.

She offered to "stop" the campaign for $250,000. The woman insisted on transferring the money in cryptocurrency.

Viktor Dorovskyi immediately passed the message to the internal security units and the attempted provocation.