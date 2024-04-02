Energy company DTEK revealed the extent of damage at one of its thermal power plants following large-scale Russian attacks on March 22 and 29.

The company stated that 80% of its generating capacity has been lost due to the Russian attacks, and 5 out of 6 of its thermal power plants have been severely damaged.

DTEK described the situation as "extremely difficult."

The video shows destroyed equipment inside the power plant.

Reference. DTEK is one of Ukraine's largest electricity producers. The company operates eight thermal power plants, two of which – the Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk power plants – are located in temporarily occupied territories, while another – the Kurakhove power plant – is located in the frontline town of Kurakhove.

Read also: Russia strikes Dnipro with missile: five injured