Russia strikes Dnipro with missile: five injured

On the afternoon of April 2, Russia carried out another missile attack on Dnipro, resulting in five injured people, as was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"There are casualties. According to preliminary information, these are five people. We are clarifying all the details," he said.

Lysak urged people not to help the enemy – not to take pictures and not to post them online.

At 16:38, the Air Force warned of a guided air-to-surface missile heading towards Dnipro.

The alarm in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was declared at 16:25, and the all-clear signal was given at 17:16.

