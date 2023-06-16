Minehunters Chernihiv and Cherkasy donated by UK to Ukraine leave Scottish port – video

This morning, minesweepers Chernihiv (ex-HMS Grimsby) and Cherkasy (ex-HMS Shoreham) for Ukraine left the port in Scotland, reported the Royal Navy in Scotland.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"An excellent day for sailing, as this morning the Ukrainian warships 'Chernihiv' and 'Cherkasy' left Rosyth," the message said.

About two hours after it was published, the Royal Navy in Scotland deleted the post.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.