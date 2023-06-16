RU UA
Minehunters Chernihiv and Cherkasy donated by UK to Ukraine leave Scottish port – video

16.06.2023, 13:32
This morning, minesweepers Chernihiv (ex-HMS Grimsby) and Cherkasy (ex-HMS Shoreham) for Ukraine left the port in Scotland, reported the Royal Navy in Scotland.

"An excellent day for sailing, as this morning the Ukrainian warships 'Chernihiv' and 'Cherkasy' left Rosyth," the message said.

About two hours after it was published, the Royal Navy in Scotland deleted the post.

Nataliia Medvedieva
