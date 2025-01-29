Russia has been experiencing nightly drone attacks, with over 100 drones reportedly intercepted in the early hours of Wednesday, reported Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council. The attacks targeted various regions, including an oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast.

"Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, RF. There is an oil refinery. This is not the first attack on it. The fewer oil refineries, the fewer fuel and other resources for the Russians," Kovalenko wrote.

Attacks on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez in Kstovo, have been reported previously, including incidents in February 2023 and March 2024.

The Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally claimed to have shot down the drones.

The department reported that Russian air defense forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 104 Ukrainian drones.

The breakdown of intercepted drones by region is as follows: 47 over Kursk Oblast, 27 over Bryansk Oblast, 11 over Smolensk Oblast, seven over Tver Oblast, four over Belgorod Oblast, three over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, three over Kaluga Oblast, one over Rostov Oblast, and one over Leningrad Oblast.

On January 26, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian drone warehouses in Oryol Oblast, destroying 200 Shahed drones.

January 27 also saw Russia under attack by unknown drones, with the Russian Ministry of Defense claiming to have destroyed 32 UAVs.