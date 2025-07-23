Syrsky said that young people mostly go to serve because of money. But there are more of them in Russia
In both Ukraine and Russia, most young people join the military under contract because they want to earn money. But the enemy has a greater ability to pay, said the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with The Washington post.
He reminded us that mandatory mobilization in Ukraine is valid for men aged 25-60. However, an experiment has been launched with a voluntary youth mobilization program called "Contract 18-24" with large cash bonuses.
According to Syrsky, a recent survey evaluating the initiative showed that for more than half of the respondents, "the motivation is more money.".
"If it is increased, there will be more applicants," he said, noting that Russia has the resources to significantly increase the pay of its contractors.
- on June 30, it became known that participants in the Contract 18-24 project would be granted a 12-month post-service deferment.
- On July 19, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada confirmed that MPs are discussing allowing men aged 18-25 to travel abroad.
- On July 21, Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that up to 30,000 people are mobilized in Ukraine every month.
