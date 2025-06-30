Participants in the "Contract 18-24" project will be granted a deferment from mobilization

The draft law on granting deferment to people who have completed their service was approved at a government meeting

Soldier (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The Ministry of Defense has initiated amendments to the legislation that provide for a 12-month deferment from mobilization for volunteers who have served under the "Contract 18-24" project. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry.

The relevant draft law, developed by the Ministry of Defense, was approved at the government meeting on Friday, June 27.

Previously, after being discharged from military service, such citizens could be registered for military service and immediately called up again. The approved amendments to the law "On Mobilization Readiness and Mobilization" will eliminate this uncertainty.

In addition, the legally guaranteed deferment will allow volunteers to rest and, if necessary, undergo the necessary medical and social rehabilitation, the agency emphasized.

"Contract 18-24" is a project launched by the Ministry of Defence on February 11, 2025, for men of non-conscription age. Under this program, Ukrainians aged 18-24 can sign a contract and receive special conditions (more details here).

This project emerged against the backdrop of the Ukrainian authorities' refusal to lower the mobilization age.