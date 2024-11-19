Zelenskyy reaffirms mobilization age policy amid new recruitment incentives for young volunteers

The Ministry of Defense will develop a new system of contracts for citizens who have not reached the age of mobilization, but want to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine will not lower the age for military mobilization, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Verkhovna Rada today. He announced new volunteer contracts with motivational benefits for younger citizens.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Our state is not preparing to reduce the mobilization age — there’s no need for speculation," Zelenskyy said.

The Ministry of Defense is working with military commanders on a new contract system to enable those below mobilization age to join the armed forces voluntarily.

This initiative allows young Ukrainians to contribute to the country's defense without waiting for conscription, providing greater flexibility in forming military units.

According to Zelenskyy, the contracts will include incentives to attract motivated recruits.

Under current laws, men aged 25–60 are eligible for mobilization during wartime if they are deemed medically fit.

However, a recent law prohibits conscription of men aged 18–25 who were previously classified as conditionally fit during wartime, closing a legal loophole that had allowed their mobilization.

Before this legislation, a directive from the Ground Forces Command restricted mobilization of men aged 18–25 who were partially fit and those over 50, except by special order from the General Staff. This policy was later confirmed by LIGA.net's sources.