Stefanchuk confirmed that the Rada is discussing allowing men under 25 to travel abroad

The issue of the possibility of men aged 18 to 25 leaving Ukraine is discussed in the committee

Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine)

Parliament is discussing an initiative to allow men aged 18 to 25 to travel abroad. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to the channel " We Are Ukraine".

"The Ukrainian parliament consists of 398 people with the right of legislative initiative. There are a lot of initiatives in the parliament," Stefanchuk said.

He added that this topic is being discussed, in particular at the level of a special committee.

"I know that there are such ideas. The opinion they come to is also important to me," the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada clarified.

According to him, men aged 18-25 are not subject to mobilization, but are unable to exercise a number of their rights.

"Therefore, we must find a mechanism to enable them to realize all these rights. I will wait for the committee to find a mechanism. Some members of the committee are working on liberalization," Stefanchuk said.

In May, MP Venislavsky reported that parliamentarians were discussing the possibility of raising the age threshold for men to travel abroad. Preliminary, the age limit is to be increased from 18 to 23-24 years old.

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the terms of general mobilization and martial law for another 90 days – from August 7 to November 5, 2025.