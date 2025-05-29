People's Deputy Venislavskyi said that men under 24 years old may be allowed to travel abroad

The measure is being discussed to allow Ukrainian youth to visit home

Fedir Venislavskyi (Photo: Verkhovna Rada)

MPs are discussing the possibility of raising the age threshold for men to travel abroad. The preliminary discussion is about increasing the age from 18 to 23-24 years. This was announced at a briefing by Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The idea arose in response to a common situation where boys who left for another country with their parents cannot visit Ukraine upon reaching adulthood, as they lose the right to cross the border.

"This issue is being discussed among MPs, in particular in our committee. There is a certain consensus agreement with various factions and in parliament that this issue should be resolved in the near future, so that we do not lose our youth, who go abroad and then cannot return," Venislavsky said.

According to him, raising the age threshold to 23-24 years is being discussed.

"So that those young Ukrainians who study abroad have the opportunity to come to Ukraine, communicate with their families and not be forced to stay abroad, but maintain contact with Ukraine," he added.

At the same time, Venislavsky noted that the issue is quite sensitive, because it is difficult to determine the age limit when movement should remain free.

However, the People's Deputy is confident that the parliament will propose a solution to this issue in the near future.