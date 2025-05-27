Lesnoy on the departure of graduates abroad: I wouldn't say it's massive, but there is a trend

The Minister emphasized that there are a number of ideas to "mitigate" this negative trend

Oksen Lisovyi (Photo: Ministry of Education and Science)

There is a tendency for parents to take their high school graduates abroad, but this is not happening on a large scale, said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi. He spoke about this at the forum "Education of New Ukraine", reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

When asked whether the fact that parents take their children who have graduated from school abroad poses a threat to Ukraine, the minister replied: "I would not say that this is widespread, but there is a trend. It is not massive, but it is there.".

Mr. Lisovyi emphasized that there are a number of ideas on how to "mitigate" this negative trend without making it a threat. However, he did not disclose any details.

"But we see a general trend that concerns war-related migration in general. And the first issue is the issue of security, and the solution to this issue, you know, lies in the following areas," the minister emphasized.