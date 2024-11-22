Nighttime explosions spark large-scale fire in Russia's Adygea – video

Late Tuesday, explosions rocked the Takhtamukaysky district of Adygea, followed by a fire, according to local reports.

Photos and videos circulated in regional social media groups showed flames and smoke near the Krasnodar-Novorossiysk highway.

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations attributed the incident to dry grass and reeds catching fire, dismissing reports of explosions.

"The blaze occurred at the 12th kilometer of the Krasnodar-Novorossiysk road," the ministry stated, offering no comment on alleged detonations.

Locals filming the scene speculated that a drone strike caused the fire, with some predicting retaliatory actions against Ukraine.

On November 20, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council reported drone attacks in Russia's Novgorod and Belgorod oblasts.

Ukrainian military intelligence also confirmed a strike on the Russian command post of the North grouping in the town of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast.