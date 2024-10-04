A building of the Federal Security Service (FSB) regional office in Novosibirsk, Russia, was set on fire, according to a statement and video released by the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

An easily flammable mixture was thrown through a broken window of the building and set on fire, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

"Such incidents within the aggressor state are becoming more frequent as the number of people willing to take desperate measures against the criminal regime in the Kremlin increases," the DIU stated, without disclosing details of the operation.

On September 11, an explosion targeted Rosgvardia (National Guard) personnel in Yekaterinburg. The DIU described this as an act of retribution against those responsible for organizing torture chambers on occupied Ukrainian territories.

On October 1, Ukrainian partisans detonated a car with three Russians in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.