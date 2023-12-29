The initial group of Ukrainian Air Force pilots has completed the training phase on F-16s in the United Kingdom and is set to proceed to Denmark for the final stages of their training. This news was reported by the Ukrainian service of Voice of America.

As per the publication, the pilots completed their foundational F-16 pilot training in the UK, with the next phase slated to take place in Denmark.

Upon the completion of the entire training program, Ukraine is poised to receive the long-awaited F-16 fighter jets.

However, the precise timeline for the aircraft's transfer to Ukraine remains undisclosed due to security considerations, the publication notes.

On December 25, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refuted Russian propaganda claims that F-16s had been "destroyed" in Ukraine. He clarified that the aircraft had not yet arrived in Ukraine, citing unprepared infrastructure and personnel for their maintenance.

On December 28, the Armed Forces spokesperson commented on a Newsweek article alleging the "arrival of F-16s" in Ukraine. He expressed the opinion that European and American media gather official information, disclose certain details, and draw conclusions using the term "likely." He pointed out that some Ukrainian media outlets tend to overlook this nuanced approach.

