Newsweek claims Ukraine could have received first F-16, Ukrainian Air Force denies

Citing an anonymous source in the U.S., Newsweek claimed that Ukraine may have received its first promised F-16 fighter jet from its partners. In response, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat refuted this information in a comment to LIGA.net.

Newsweek made this statement against the backdrop of Ukrainian defenders reportedly destroying Russian aircraft in recent days.

Notably, Russian propaganda outlets had previously also claimed the purported arrival of F-16s in Ukraine. Some even reported the "destruction" of planes that had yet to arrive.

"An American source (presumably referring to an official source – ed.) told Newsweek on Wednesday that Ukraine has most likely received the first of the promised F-16s," the American magazine reported.

The Air Force spokesman, however, disputed such media claims.

