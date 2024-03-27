"Russia appears to be testing modified bombs". Photos and videos from site of strike in Kharkiv

"Russian terror against the city is becoming increasingly heinous," stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to another Russian strike on Kharkiv, which resulted in one death and 19 injuries

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that, preliminarily, the Russians had hit the city with a large-caliber guided weapon for the first time.

"Russia continues to try to force over a million people into a blackout, as well as to launch missiles and "Shahed" drones on a regular basis. There are now aerial bombs as well. They struck an ordinary street, houses, a school, and ordinary civilian infrastructure," wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that one person was killed and at least 19 were injured, including children: a girl born in 2022 and a boy born in 2023.

Against the backdrop of another strike on Kharkiv, Zelenskyy stated that "bolstering Ukraine's air defense and expediting the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine are vital tasks", and "there are no rational explanations for why Patriots, which are plentiful around the world, are still not covering the skies of Kharkiv and other cities and communities."

Syniehubov reported that the shelling of residential buildings was likely carried out with the UMPB D-30 munition.

"It is quite powerful. In terms of explosive power, it is between an aerial bomb and a missile. The 30 cm caliber shell can fly up to 90 km. It can be fired both from an aircraft and from the Smerch MLRS," wrote Syniehubov, emphasizing that final information will be available after an expert examination.

As a result of Russia's latest attack on Kharkiv, at least 14 apartment buildings were damaged.

"It seems that the Russians have decided to test their modified bombs on the residents of apartment buildings, a children's playground, a school, a hospital," Syniehubov wrote.

Photo – Kharkiv OVA

Photo – Kharkiv OVA

Photo – Kharkiv OBA