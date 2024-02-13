The press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russians are purchasing Starlink satellite communication terminals through Arab countries and use them for the war against Ukraine.

The scouts managed to intercept a radio message in which the Russians discuss the possibility of purchasing Starlink terminals.

One of the Russian troops said that he had a "bad connection", the second replied that "the Arabs bring everything: wires, Wi-Fi, a router." According to the occupier, the cost of purchasing a satellite communication terminal is 200,000 rubles ($2,188).

On Monday, HUR representative Andriy Yusov said that Russians purchase Starlink terminals through smuggling.

The American billionaire, owner of SpaceX company Elon Musk categorically denied the news that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to the Russian Federation. He stated that the company did not directly or indirectly sell the Starlink satellite communication system to Russia.

In a comment to LIGA.net on Sunday, HUR representative Andriy Yusov said that the scale of the Russians' use of Starlink in the war is increasing. "It is starting to take on a systemic nature," he stated.

On Sunday, the HUR published an intercept confirming the use of Starlink satellite communication terminals by the Russian military.