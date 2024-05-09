Overnight, Russian Telegram channels announced an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in the village of Yuryevka near Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which was later confirmed by local authorities.

According to the residents of Yuryevka, the explosions rang out around 2 a.m. and lasted until 3 a.m. Subsequently, the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai confirmed the drone attack on the Slaviansky oil refinery.

"About six UAVs were shot down, but several fell on the grounds of the oil depot. As a result, a fire started, and several tanks were damaged," the report says.

According to the operational headquarters, one person allegedly died as a result of the attack.

Russian Telegram channels published a video of the use of a drone on the oil refinery: in the video, you can hear the sound of the drone's motor, a hit that was accompanied by an explosion, and a bright flash in the sky.

LIGA.net has reached out to the Defense Forces and Intelligence for comment.

Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries led to the fact that the volume of exports of oil products from Russia collapsed to the level of 2020.

In April 2024, Ukraine took a three-week pause in strikes on Russian refineries. They resumed on April 27, when the Ilsky and Slaviansky refineries in Krasnodar Krai were attacked, and on April 30, the major Ryazan refinery was hit by a drone.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin advised Ukraine to focus on priority military objectives, and not to attack oil refineries on enemy territory.