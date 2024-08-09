On August 9, Russia hit Kostiantynivka with a Kh-38 missile while many people were in the area, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Preliminarily, the enemy struck with a Kh-38 missile. Many people were nearby at the moment of the attack," the ministry stated.

As of 2:50 PM, 11 people were reported killed and 37 injured in the strike. A Nova Post cargo office located in the shopping center was destroyed.

Kostyantynivka (Photo: National Police)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that at least four private homes, a shopping center, a post office, shops, a car wash, and vehicles were damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Complete information on casualties and destruction is still being determined.