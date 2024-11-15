Officials in Russia's Krasnodar Krai have reported a massive drone attack on the military airbase in Krymsk, according to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Russian social media posts (caution: explicit language) show footage of air defense systems in action and explosions in Krasnodar Krai. Locals claim that drones attempted to attack the Krymsk airbase, but authorities have only acknowledged damage to civilian buildings.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated that two municipalities were targeted by a massive drone attack, with Russian air defense forces allegedly intercepting several dozen drones in the Krymsk and Krasnoarmeysky districts.

According to Kondratyev, debris from the drones fell on four residential properties in Krymsk, damaging the roof of one house and a car. In the Krasnoarmeysky district, debris damaged the roof of a private house and broke windows in another house.

Russian propaganda media reported that the head of the Krymsk district in Krasnodar Krai initially claimed that 46 drones were shot down overnight with no civilian casualties, but later deleted the post.

On October 20, it was reported that Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the military airbase Lipetsk-2.

Additionally, overnight on November 9, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was destroyed in Moscow Oblast.