Russian forces attempted to storm Ukrainian positions but retreated under fire from artillery and drone operators, the 79th Tavria Separate Air Assault Brigade reported on Sepember 1.

"The occupiers once again resorted to a suicidal move — and with the support of equipment, they launched an attack on the positions of the Tavria paratroopers," the brigade said in a statement.

The military noted that aerial reconnaissance units of the brigade detected the column far in advance — and the Russians were immediately "greeted" by Ukrainian artillery and strike drone operators.

"Feeling the accuracy of our warriors' fire, the Russians began to turn their equipment around and flee the battlefield. The brazen assault ended in a shameful retreat. And the death of several fleeing soldiers," the brogade reported.

The Kurakhove sector remains one of the hottest on the front, with dozens of combat clashes occurring daily. The 79th Brigade has repeatedly engaged Russian columns advancing on the paratroopers in this section of the front.

On September 1, Russians hit the center of Kurakhove with a combined strike from the Uragan multiple rocket launcher system and barrel artillery. Shells hit residential buildings.