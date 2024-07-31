Special DIU unit attacks Russian airbase in Syria after Putin's meeting with Assad in Kremlin -video

Special agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense delivered a devastating blow to a Russian base in Syria, reported Kyiv Post with reference to sources in intelligence and published a video. LIGA.net's source in the special service confirmed the special operation in Syria.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

In the video, DIU special forces carry out a comprehensive attack on the Russian airbase in Syria, destroying military equipment a day after the meeting of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with Syrian President Bashar Assad. The meeting took place in the Kremlin on July 24.

According to the Kyiv Post, the special unit of the DIU called Khimik carried out a comprehensive attack on Russian military equipment at the Kuweires air base, which is located east of Aleppo and is occupied by Russian troops.

In the video, you can see that first the Russian mobile electronic warfare complex is destroyed, and then drones attack Russian military facilities at the airbase itself.

Kuweires Air Base has been controlled and used by the Russians for military purposes since 2015.

Ukrainian intelligence told the Kyiv Post that the base was also used to train and transport foreign mercenaries for the war against Ukraine.

Kyiv Post photo from sources

At the beginning of June, the Kyiv Post showed a video of how the special unit of the DIU, Khimik, together with the Syrian opposition attacks Russian mercenaries fighting on the side of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.

On July 29, Kyiv Post published a photo of Tuareg rebels in Mali posing with the Ukrainian flag after defeating Wagner Group mercenaries.