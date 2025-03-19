For days, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) turned Crimea into a thunderous battlefield, targeting Russian military assets with devastating precision.

The Defense Intelligence stated that Russian air defenses proved "helpless" against the onslaught, which demolished over 10 radar stations, including two 48Ya6-K1 "Podlyot" units, two 1L125 "Niobiy-SV" systems, three 39N6 "Kasta 2E2" stations, a 9S19 "Imbir," "Nebo-SV," and "Nebo-M" systems, an S-300VM, a 59N6-E "Protivnik-GE," and a "Mys" BRLS radar.

The strikes didn’t stop there. intelligence forces also hit an S-300SV launcher, command posts for the "ST-68" and "Kasta 2E2" radars, and three "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes.

Naval targets included a Project S4236 transport-towing vessel and the universal tug "Fedor Uryupin," while an Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian military was also taken out.

On March 13, a source told LIGA.net that military intelligence drones struck a drone manufacturing facility near Kaluga, Russia.

On March 16, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit Kadyrov’s units in Bryansk Oblast, with DIU releasing intercepted enemy communications.