Russian forces launched a major offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on Monday, with Ukrainian troops reporting 13 Russian soldiers killed and 27 wounded, according to the operational-tactical grouping Kharkiv.

In this zone, fighters of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade were prepared for the Russian attempt to break through and engaged in combat.

It is already known that two T-62 tanks were destroyed and two more were damaged. Additionally, two armored infantry vehicles were destroyed, and one armored personnel carrier was damaged.

Combat operations are ongoing.

On November 12, The Telegraph reported that in October, Russia seized more territory than in any month since mid-2022.

On November 16, it was reported that Russians lost 17 vehicles to mines during an assault in Kursk Oblast.

On December 1, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian army suffered record personnel losses in November since the start of the invasion.