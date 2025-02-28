Ukrainian intel strikes Russian command post in Kherson Oblast – video

Ukrainian military intelligence struck a Russian 14th army corps forward command post in Kherson Oblast using a drone, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported, releasing video of the attack.

At approximately 10 p.m. on February 26, intelligence operatives from the DIU's Department of Active Actions carried out the strike, employing an explosive payload dropped from a drone.

The command post was located near Ivanivka. The military intelligence did not specify which Ivanivka was targeted.

There are two Ivanivkas in Kherson Oblast: one located more than 40 miles behind Russian lines on the west bank of Dnipro River, and another on the coast near the front line.

Map: DeepState

On December 5, 2024, Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UDA) spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk stated that Ukrainian command had full knowledge of Russian plans in Kherson Oblast.

On December 26, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russia was not planning an offensive on Kherson, but had other intentions.