Ukrainian intelligence operatives have successfully destroyed a Russian radar station and its crew in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, which also released a video of the operation.

Troops from the active operations units of Ukrainian intelligence identified a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station on the occupied territory.

Due to weather conditions, the initial attempt to destroy the enemy radar was not fully successful, prompting the Russian forces to attempt an evacuation of the equipment.

"The occupiers packed up the RLS, loaded the Garmon into their vehicle, got in, and were killed," the intelligence stated.

As a result, the Garmon radar, the enemy personnel operating it, and the vehicle used by Russian electronic intelligence specialists were destroyed.

REFERENCE The 1L122 Garmon is a modern Russian compact radar station. It was first tested during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where it was used for aerial surveillance in the competition area. The 1L122 RLS is designed for tracking, detecting, and following various objects such as aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The station's equipment automatically determines the national affiliation of the detected object and calculates and transmits information about the target's parameters.

In August 2024, SBU operatives located and directed fire on a Russian long-range radar 39N6 Kasta-2E2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On September 21, the General Staff reported the targeting of a Russian Podlet radar that detected aerial targets towards an ammunition depot in Krasnodar Krai.

On October 3, the Defense Forces used missiles to hit a Russian Nebo-M radar station.