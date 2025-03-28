Ukraine’s 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces stopped a large-scale Russian assault with 100 troops and 16 armored vehicles near Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the Air Assault Forces Command reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Russia had been preparing the attack for about three weeks, amassing equipment and personnel. The assault involved approximately 100 soldiers and 16 armored vehicles, supported by artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, drone-dropped munitions, FPV drones, and guided aerial bombs during the morning offensive.

Despite the intense bombardment, the Russian effort yielded no success. By afternoon, the enemy attempted additional infantry-only assaults on Ukrainian positions, but these too failed, the Air Assault Forces Command stated.

Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed 12 armored combat vehicles and one tank, killed 60 Russian troops, and wounded 28 others.

Separately, on February 28, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate released video of a strike on a Russian forward command post in Kherson Oblast.

On March 17, the Magura brigade showcased footage of a HIMARS system destroying a Russian marines’ workshop.