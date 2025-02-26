Operators from the Third Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces successfully eliminated nearly a platoon of Russian soldiers during an operation at an industrial complex in Donetsk Oblast, as reported by the SOF command, which also released a video of the operation.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The special forces operators reported that only one Russian soldier survived the encounter and was taken prisoner.

The captive provided valuable intelligence on enemy troop clusters and ammunition depots, which were subsequently destroyed the same day.

The operation involved meticulous planning and execution by the SOF. After Russian infantry occupied the industrial complex, the SOF command planned and dispatched subgroups to conduct special operations both within the complex and around its perimeter.

"Drone operators initiated the operation with precise strikes, followed by armored Humvee vehicles clearing all buildings," according to the report.

The General Staff reported on February 15 that Russia is intensifying its assaults, deploying all available vehicles.

A report in the Wall Street Journal on February 25 indicated that Ukraine has sufficient weaponry to sustain combat operations at the current pace until summer 2025, even without additional U.S. military aid.