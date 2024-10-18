Ukrainian Territorial Defense Command launches probe into commander's alleged ties to 'DPR'

The Ukrainian Territorial Defense Command has launched a service investigation into the commander of the 107th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion, Serhiy Salavatov, following allegations of his possible ties to the "DPR" and "LPR" terrorist organizations. Salavatov has been temporarily suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The command stated that they do not have specific information about Salavatov but have requested competent authorities to confirm or refute the allegations.

On Wednesday, hromadske published a report on Salavatov, presenting several screenshots from his social media accounts dating back to 2014. The journalists noted that these were the only recoverable posts, as his social media accounts have since been cleaned.

Screenshot from hromadske website

In a conversation with hromadske, Salavatov claimed that he was not interested in politics in 2014 and that pro-Russian posts on his page were made by his ex-wife. "I was only listening to music on 'Odnoklassniki.' I had a wife, and someone could have posted something... I was involved in the car business before the war... I had a lot of work. I didn't have time for politics," Salavatov claimed. The journalists also highlighted photographs posted by Salavatov a decade ago, showing him wearing a green beret with the insignia of the French Foreign Legion (2nd Foreign Regiment, which has not existed for several decades). Another photo shows him with an AR-15 rifle, and another with a Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD). Salavatov alleged that both the uniform and the weapons were for airsoft games.

Screenshot from hromadske website