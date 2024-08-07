Fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone over Kursk Oblast on Tuesday, an informed source told LIGA.net.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The interlocutor stated that the Security Service has yet another truly unique hit on an enemy target. On August 6, soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone.

He noted that this happened over Russia's Kursk Oblast. The video clearly shows that the SBU drone hits the rear propeller of the Russian vehicle directly.

On Tuesday, the Sumy regional authorities reported that a Russian military helicopter had been shot down in the sky over the region by the Defense Forces.

Over the past few days, Russian propaganda resources have been discussing the alleged breakthrough of the Defense Forces into the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast. Currently, the Ukrainian side does not provide any official comments regarding these statements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that overnight on August 2, the Defense Forces struck Russia's Morozovsk airfield.

At that time, the military reported that they had hit warehouses with ammunition, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored. LIGA.net's interlocutor reported that DIU drones hit a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in this area.

On August 4 , the first satellite images from Morozovsk appeared after the strike: damage to ammunition warehouses was recorded, and traces of fires are visible near other buildings and near the parking places of Russian fighter jets.

On August 5, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence confirmed the destruction of the Su-34 and the ammunition depot after the Ukrainian attack on Morozovsk, and satellite images were published.

This is not the first attack on this airfield. In June, the Defense Forces used at least 70 drones to attack Morozovsk, reported spy chief Kyrylo Budanov.