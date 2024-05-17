In the early hours of May 17, explosions and fires in the Russian city of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai were reported. The local authorities said that the air defense system was operating in the city.

As the Russian publication ASTRA reported with reference to locals, as of the morning of May 17, about 35 explosions were heard in the city. In the videos released in local social media groups, flashes in the sky and traces of the fire can be seen.

Later, the governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, wrote that the night attack on Novorossiysk was "unsuccessful". He said that more than 10 drones were "suppressed" by the air defense forces, and local fires started due to falling debris. According to him, people were allegedly not injured.

Meanwhile, the deputy mayor of Novorossiysk, Aleksandr Yamenskov, reported that the power went out in some areas of the city.

On August 4, 2023, explosions rang out in Novorossiysk in the south of the Russian Federation. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported an alleged attack by Ukrainian naval drones, which they apparently managed to repulse.

Subsequently, it became known that the SBU conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, as a result of which the large landing ship of the Russian Federation Olenegorsky Miner was damaged.