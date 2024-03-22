A shooting occurred in the Crocus City Hall shopping mall in Krasnogorsk, a western suburb of Moscow, according to Russian propaganda media, which reported three men "in camouflage with weapons," while Telegram channels claimed at least 12 people killed and more than 30 injured.

The Russian propagandists said that the shooting started before a scheduled concert by the band Picnic.

Initially, Telegram channels stated that there was only one shooter, but top propaganda media outlets reported three men "in camouflage."

Eyewitnesses said that the attacker was firing an automatic weapon.

Russians can be seen panicking and running downstairs screaming in videos posted on social media. Some channels have published unblurred photos of the deceased.

After the shooting, Telegram channels began sharing videos and photos showing black smoke rising from the mall. Some Russian resources speculated that someone may have planted explosives, as "an explosion was heard."

Photo: Telegram

Russian resources reported that emergency services were unable to extinguish the fire and claimed that the roof of Crocus City Hall was collapsing.