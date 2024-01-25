Special Operations Forces (SSO) soldiers have destroyed Russian army observation points in southern Ukraine, successfully closing in on enemy positions, as documented in a video published by the SSO press service.

Operators from the 73rd Naval Center of the SSO identified enemy observation posts and personnel present there. Subsequently, the soldiers successfully approached Russian positions and struck them with the aid of a thermal imaging drone.

Thanks to the work of the SSO, enemy observation posts and five military personnel were destroyed, allowing for greater control over more areas in this direction.

Following this, a combat group was deployed to clear the observation posts, the Special Operations Forces reported. Despite heavy enemy artillery fire, the operators advanced close to the enemy, took advantageous positions, and began direct action.

The Russian army lost 950 soldiers and officers, 115 units of equipment, and 60 units of artillery in the past day, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

