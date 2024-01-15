The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine released footage of the final flight of the Russian A-50 plane, which was shot down in the Sea of Azov on January 14 along with the Il-22 airborne command post.

"This is how the last flight into the no-return zone looked," stated the military personnel in their post.

On the evening of January 14, information about the downing of the planes appeared in the media. According to preliminary data at that time, the A-50 reconnaissance aircraft was destroyed in the air, while the Il-22M11 managed to leave the impact zone and disappeared from radars in the area of the temporarily occupied Kerch.

Russians hinted that the strike could have been mistakenly delivered by Russian air defense, which was "protecting Crimea."

On the morning of January 15, the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk hinted that it was true and said that it was revenge for the missile strike on the multi-storey building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023.

Later, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the destruction of the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and Il-22. In addition to him, the Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed the downing of the two enemy aircraft.

REFERENCE The A-50 is equipped with an early warning and control system that detects distant aerial targets. These systems can identify launches of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as the operation of air defense systems. Currently, the Russian Aerospace Forces have nine A-50 aircraft and four upgraded versions, the A-50U, in service. The A-50 is equipped with an early warning and control system that detects distant aerial targets. These systems can identify launches of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as the operation of air defense systems. Currently, the Russian Aerospace Forces have nine A-50 aircraft and four upgraded versions, the A-50U, in service.

Read also: Ukrainian military shares video confirming recent downing of Russian A-50, Il-22 aircraft