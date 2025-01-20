'We are being bombed a bit'. Unknown drones target Russia's Tatarstan and Kaluga – video

Unknown drones reportedly targeted industrial sites in Kazan, Tatarstan, and Kaluga, Russia, overnight. Local authorities and residents have shared videos (caution: foul language) and updates on social media, documenting the incidents.

In Tatarstan, an industrial enterprise was attacked. The press service of the regional head, Rustam Minnikhanov, reported that all drones were allegedly neutralized.

The governor himself greeted residents on his Telegram channel on Monday morning without mentioning the attack.

In the comments section of his greeting, residents expressed concern, stating that they were being "bombed a bit" and asking whether it was safe to send their children to school.

Governor of Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shapsha, reported that two drones were allegedly destroyed overnight, followed by four more in Kaluga and the Babyninsky district.

He also mentioned the fall of "debris" on the grounds of an enterprise on the outskirts of Kaluga, causing a "minor fire" that has since been extinguished.

Drones also attacked the Russian city of Kazan, where explosions were heard and air defense systems were activated. Russian sources mentioned an analog of the Turkish Bayraktar drone, referred to as the Liutyi drone.

On January 14, Ukraine conducted a repeat strike on Engels. Additionally, numerous other targets in 12 different regions of Russia were attacked that night, marking the most extensive strike on Russian territory since the start of the war.

In the early hours of January 16, drones were detected and explosions were heard in four regions of Russia.

On January 17, Russia reported a strike on an industrial facility in the town of Liudinovo, Kaluga Oblast.