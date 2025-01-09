113 injured in Zaporizhia after Russia drops 500-kilogram FAB bombs

Update on the aftermath of the Russian attack on the center of Zaporizhzhia – 13 people died, 10 of the 113 injured are in serious condition

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia using FAB bombs has resulted in 113 injuries and 13 fatalities, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

The attack, which targeted the city center of Zaporizhzhia, was carried out using FAB bombs, a type of 500-kilogram aerial bomb developed in the Soviet Union.

Fedorov reported that 13 people were killed, and medical assistance was provided to 113 injured individuals, including a 13-year-old child.

59 people were hospitalized, with 10 in critical condition.

Additionally, the strike damaged 36 vehicles, including a tram, two buses, three administrative buildings, and a multi-story residential building, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Police registered 163 reports from citizens following the attack.

Earlier on January 8, Russia attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Initial reports indicated that the strike involved KAB bombs, but it was later confirmed that FAB-500 bombs with UMPK (a unified gliding and correction module used to increase flight range and accuracy) were used.